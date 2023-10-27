Vote this November to support Texas agriculture
Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments this November. Three of the constitutional amendments directly impact cattle raisers.
Vote “Yes”.
Proposition 1
Protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management
Proposition 6
Creating the Texas Water Fund and New Water Supply Fund to assist in financing water projects.
Proposition 8
Creating the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed access and assist in financing connectivity projects.
