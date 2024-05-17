Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Lampasas County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 68 head of cattle missing off FM 580 in Lampasas County. The 68 cattle include heifers an steers weighing between 500-1,100 pounds and branded with “Rocking H”. Flash floods on the day and night of May 5 washed the cattle downstream. Some of the cattle have been located as far as 50 miles down the Lampasas River from there original location. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.