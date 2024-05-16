Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hutchinson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 17 black cows, 10 black calves and one black bull missing off Highway 152 in Borger. The white-faced cows have a “Box M” brand, and the bull has a “Bar N” brand. The calves have no brands or markings. The cattle were last seen in November 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.