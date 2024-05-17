Crime Watch: Four calves missing in Wharton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports four Charolais cross calves missing off D-A-M- Road in El Campo. The calves weigh approximately 400-500 pounds and have an under-bit in their right ear. They were last seen April 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.