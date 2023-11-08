Cattle raisers celebrate passage of key propositions

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 8, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl today released the following statement in response to the passage of three propositions endorsed by the Association: Proposition 1, Proposition 6 and Proposition 8.

“Last night was a victory for Texas agriculture and rural Texans. It is vitally important we protect the rights of landowners in Texas, and the passage of Proposition 1 solidifies our right to farm and ranch across the state. Rural communities, the home to Texas ranchers and the heart of the state, also need access to critical infrastructure repairs, updates, and modernization. Propositions 6 and 8 bolster our infrastructure in rural communities for water and vital high-speed internet. The agricultural community is overwhelmingly grateful for the support from Texans across the state. Thank you to all who supported cattle raisers at the polls.”

###