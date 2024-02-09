Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC publishes 2024 Primary Election Voting Guide

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 9, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association urges its members to vote in the upcoming primary election.



Texas ranchers and landowners need to ensure the candidates on the ballot in November are the best choices to represent their interests in Austin and Washington, D.C.

Early voting starts Feb. 20 and ends March 1. Election Day is March 5. The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Political Action Committee (Cattle Raisers PAC) has published a list of endorsed candidates for the March primary election. The list is available at: tscra.org/2024primaryelection.

###