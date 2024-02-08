Preparing to vote

Your vote in the upcoming primary elections plays a pivotal role in determining who will represent ranchers and landowners in both Austin and Washington, D.C. Early voting begins on Feb. 20 and ends on March 1. Election Day is March 5. To help you navigate the ballot, Cattle Raisers Pac published the 2024 Primary Election Voting Guide.

Download the PDF below to explore candidates who will best support and stand up for the stewards of land and livestock.