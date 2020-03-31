Texas and Oklahoma crop progress and condition, March 30, 2020

Source: USDA NASS Texas | Oklahoma |March 30, 2020

Weekly Summary for March 23–March 29, 2020

Texas

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of two inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Blacklands, North and South East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, and South Texas received in excess of two up to six inches. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to develop in most areas of the state due to increased moisture, however, cool weather slowed development in a few areas of the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Meanwhile, some areas of South Texas had reported premature heading as well as some failed fields due to dry conditions.

Row Crops: Producers applied pre-plant herbicides in the Southern High and Low Plains in preparation for cotton planting.Meanwhile, cotton planting plans were underway in some areas of the Northern High and Low Plains, and the Edwards Plateau. Corn had continued to emerge in areas of the Blacklands and some areas of the Edwards Plateau. Meanwhile, corn planting continued to progress in South Central Texas and the Coastal Bend. Corn and sorghum planting in the Upper Coast and South Texas had neared completion. Corn and sorghum fields in areas of the Lower Valley continued to be irrigated. Sorghum planting in the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas had neared completion.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees budded in areas of the Cross Timbers while pruning neared completion and pre-irrigation had started in the Trans-Pecos region. The peach crop in the Edwards Plateau had progressed. Onions continued to progress in South Texas while harvest continued in the Lower Valley. The potato crop in South Texas continued to develop while cabbage and spinach harvest continued.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state, but slowed in areas of the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, South Texas and the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Livestock experienced a fly nuisance in areas of the Blacklands and North East Texas. Feral swine reports continued in areas of East Texas and the Blacklands.

Oklahoma

Reported temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on March 26thin all the reporting districts, with Hollis Oklahoma reaching 100 degrees F. Rainfall totals averaged 0.27 of an inch across the state last week, with the Northeast district recording the highest totals at 0.79 of an inch. According to the March 24 US Drought Monitor Report, drought conditions were rated 6% abnormally dry to severe drought, down two points from the previous week. Additionally, 3% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, down one point from previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the mid 70s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to surplus. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat jointing reached 44 percent, up six points from the previous year but down 3 points from normal. Canola blooming reached 1%, down 13 points from the previous year and down 16 points from normal. Rye jointing reached 30 percent, down two points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Oats jointing reached 10 percent, down five points from the previous year and down five points from normal.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 84% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 89% good to fair