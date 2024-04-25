Crime Watch: Bred heifer missing in Mt. Pleasant

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports a black heavy bred heifer missing off FM 1001 in Mt. Pleasant. She has orange tags in both ears and was last seen April 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
