Crime Watch: Calf missing in Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a dark red calf missing off Ramble Road in Sargent. The week-old calf was last seen April 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.