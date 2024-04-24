Crime Watch: Cow missing in Kendall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black motley faced mix-bred cow missing from a property off Hwy 46 near Bergheim. The cow has no brands or markings and was last seen March 27. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.