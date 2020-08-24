Cow-Calf Corner: Feedlots reload in July; The three stages of calving

Aug. 24, 2020

Feedlots reload in July

By Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report pegs the Aug. 1 feedlot inventory at 11.284 million head, 101.5% of last year. This is the largest Aug. 1 feedlot inventory in the data series back to 1996. July feedlot marketings were 99.4% of one year ago. Placements in July were 111% of last year and were the largest July placements since 2011. Marketings were about as expected but placements were well above even the highest pre-report expectations and pushed the on-feed total slightly higher than expected.

Feedlot dynamics are a challenge to figure out after the turbulence of the first half of the year. Placements were down 17.7% year over year in February, March and April and, despite the 11% increase in July, are down 7.1% year over year for the last six months. Marketings dropped dramatically in April and May (down 25.6% year over year in those two months) and are down 6.0% in the six months from February to July.

One of the biggest concerns in fed cattle markets is the extent to which the backlog of fed cattle created in April and May still remains. Although June and July marketings were about equal to one year ago, a significant portion of those marketings were likely fed cattle that were carried over from April and May.

The reductions in placements as far back as February have reduced the number of cattle finishing starting as early as June. Not only were total placements down in the February to July period, but more of the reduction was in heavyweight placements, further reducing the number of cattle finishing now. In the last six months, feedlot placements under 700 pounds have made up a larger percentage of total placements, which further reduces the number of cattle finishing at this time.

Carcass weights provide another indication of how current feedlots are at this time. Steer and heifer carcass weights have been above year-ago levels all year but the gap got especially wide in May as delayed marketings pushed carcass higher rather than to the normal seasonal low.

In May, steer carcass weights averaged over 49 pounds heavier year-over-year and heifer carcass weights averaged nearly 42 pounds heavier than one year ago. Currently, carcass weights are still above year ago levels and are increasing seasonally but the gap is narrowing compared to last year. The latest data shows that steer carcass weights are 28 pounds higher year over year while heifer carcass weights are 26 pounds above one year ago. Carcass weights may continue above year ago levels for the remainder of the year but the gap will likely narrow a bit more.

The data, along with anecdotal indications, are that the backlog of fed cattle is rapidly diminishing and may be nearly cleaned up. Going forward, the one million head decrease in feedlot placements in February, March and April suggests that front-end feedlot supplies will be relatively tight at least through September.

The three stages of parturition (calving)

By Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

As we move closer to the first of September and the fall calving season begins, understanding what to expect during the normal delivery can help to determine when a cow needs assistance due to a problem that occurs during calving. Animal scientists and veterinarians agree that there are three important stages of any cow’s delivery of the baby calf.

Stage 1

The first stage of parturition is dilation of the cervix. The normal cervix is tightly closed right up until the cervical plug is completely dissolved. In stage 1, cervical dilation begins some 4 to 24 hours before the completion of parturition.

During this time the “progesterone block” is no longer present and the uterine muscles are becoming more sensitive to all factors that increase the rate and strength of contractions. At the beginning, the contractile forces primarily influence the relaxation of the cervix but uterine muscular activity is still rather quiet.

Cattle managers with a keen eye may notice the relaxation of the pelvic ligaments creating a “sunken” appearance near the tailhead. Stage 1 signs are often quite subtle, but there may be some behavioral differences such as isolation or discomfort. At the end of stage one, there may be some noticeable behavioral changes such as elevation of the tail, switching of the tail and increased mucous discharge.

Stage 2

The second stage of parturition is defined as the delivery of the newborn. It begins with the entrance of the membranes and fetus into the pelvic canal and ends with the completed birth of the calf. So the second stage is the one in which we really are interested. This is where all the action is.

Clinically, and from a practical aspect we would define the beginning of stage 2 as the appearance of membranes or water bag at the vulva. The traditional texts, fact sheets, magazines, and other publications that we read may state that stage 2 in cattle lasts from two to four hours.

However, data from Oklahoma State University (Putnam, et al. 1985) and the USDA experiment station at Miles City, Montana, (Doornbos, et al. 1984), would indicate that stage 2 is much shorter being approximately one hour for heifers and 30 minutes for adult cows. In these studies, assistance was given if stage 2 progressed more than two hours after the appearance of water bag at the vulva.

The interesting thing about the data was that heifers calving unassisted did so in an average time of about 55 minutes after the initiation of stage 2 and adult cows did so within about 22 minutes of the initiation of stage 2. Those that took longer needed assistance. These and other data would indicate that normal stage 2 of parturition should be redefined as approximately one hour for heifers and 30 minutes for cows.

In heifers, not only is the pelvic opening smaller, but also the soft tissue has never been expanded. Older cows have had deliveries in previous years and birth should go quite rapidly unless there is some abnormality such as a very large calf, backwards calf, leg back or twins.

Stage 3

The third stage of parturition is the shedding of the placenta or fetal membranes. In cattle this normally occurs in less than 8-12 hours. The membranes are considered retained if after 12 hours they have not been shed.

Years ago it was considered necessary to remove the membranes by manually “unbuttoning” the attachments. However, research has shown that improper manual removal can be detrimental to uterine health and future conception rates. Administration of antibiotics usually will guard against infection and the placenta will slough out in four to seven days. Contact your veterinarian for the proper management of a retained placenta.

efore the spring calving season begins, download and read Calving Time Management for Beef Cows and Heifers (Oklahoma State University E-1006).