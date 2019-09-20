The Latest on Imelda Flooding, 9-20-19

Texas A&M Forest service responds
As torrential rainfall from Tropical Depression Imelda has led to life-threatening flooding, responders from Texas A&M Forest Service are supporting state incident operations and leading initial Incident Management Teams (IMT) in Southeast Texas. An eight-person Incident Planning Section is en route to the Beaumont Disaster District Chair (DDC). The team is comprised of four Texas A&M Forest Service responders and four Regional Incident Management Team (RIMT) responders from across Texas. Read more at tfsweb.tamu.edu…

Imelda flooding claims lives
Flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda on Thursday left hundreds of people trapped in their homes and cars; led to water rescues, a hospital evacuation and power outages; and closed entire school districts, according to officials and local media. At least two people died in the storm’s floodwaters, including a 19-year-old man trying to move his horse, according to media reports. On Thursday evening, the Harris County sheriff’s office tweeted that another man died after being submerged in his vehicle. Read more at The Texas Tribune…

