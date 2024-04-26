TSCRA Talk Episode 52 – Insight from TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk

Carly Ray Polk, TSCRA President, from Lufkin, Texas, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss his insight in the current challenges of ranching and the future of TSCRA.



Polk’s passion for providing educational opportunities for cattlemen to thrive in the industry is evident. Two top priorities for Polk during his two-year tenure is to provide value for members is number one, keeping a close eye on numbers – both cattle inventory numbers and TSCRA membership numbers.

Additionally, Polk shares about the TSCRA Disaster Relief Program that is currently accepting applications to support the recent wildfire victims as well as the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.