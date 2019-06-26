SoilWeb app 2.0 offers valuable soil info on the go

Have you ever wondered about the soil you are standing on, at any given spot in the United States? Curious about what soil type it is? How about if the soil is easy to dig? If the soil is ideal for supporting the weight of a house or a barn? Or simply, if it will help you grow better tomatoes? Thanks to an innovative mobile app, the world’s largest soil survey data base is available on the go. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the University of California at Davis recently announced that the SoilWeb app, version 2.0, is available as a free download from Google Play for Android and the Apple app store. The app was created through a partnership between NRCS and UC Davis. –USDA Read more… 

