Perdue launches P&S investigation after Tyson Fire 

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has directed USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an “investigation into recent beef pricing margins to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices.” Perdue’s request comes as part of USDA’s “continued efforts to monitor the impact of the fire at the beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kansas,” and is supported by National Cattleman’s Beef Association and other state organizations. –Drovers Read more…

/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

USDA expands microloan program, sets stage for new farmer and rancher support
US, Canada leaders say NAFTA changes could help beef trade
Attend Young Leadership Series Conference in San Antonio July 28-29
TSCRA submits comments on USDA brucellosis and tuberculosis rule proposal
Report: Genetically modified crops are safe
TSCRA Crime Watch: Horse trailer stolen in NE OK
Cattle outlook: Beef production jumps, price falls
Perdue: NAFTA and Japan are top trade priorities
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]