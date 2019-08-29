Perdue launches P&S investigation after Tyson Fire

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has directed USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an “investigation into recent beef pricing margins to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices.” Perdue’s request comes as part of USDA’s “continued efforts to monitor the impact of the fire at the beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kansas,” and is supported by National Cattleman’s Beef Association and other state organizations. –Drovers Read more…