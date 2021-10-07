Zapata man faces felony theft, possession charges

Defendant admitted to purchasing stolen panels, was found in possession of cocaine

When a Zapata County rancher contacted Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr. to report some stolen Priefert panels, neither could guess how it would end.

Silvestre Bustamante confessed to purchasing stolen panels. He was also found in possession of cocaine.

Following a thorough investigation by Aguilar, a search warrant was issued and executed on Silvestre Bustamante’s ranch. 28 arena panels were recovered and returned to the victim. Bustamante later confessed to purchasing the panels, worth $8,400, and knowing they were stolen. When the special ranger arrested him Sept. 29, he discovered Bustamante was also in possession of more than 17 grams of cocaine.

The defendant faces two felony charges, one for theft and another for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 per charge, for a total of $30,000.