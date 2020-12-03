Watch out for cattle eating oak leaves and acorns

The sight of cattle feeding on green oak leaves or acorns should be a warning sign for producers, signaling not only a potential threat to an animal’s health, but also a reminder to practice better pasture and feed management. Oklahoma recently was hit hard with freezing rain that brought down many tree limbs across the state; in some areas, that included oaks in cattle pastures, said Brad Secraw, Cleveland County Extension agricultural educator. Read more…
 

