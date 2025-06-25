Cattle Raisers PAC endorses Rep. Trent Ashby for Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (June 25, 2025) — The Cattle Raisers PAC, the political action committee of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), proudly endorses Rep. Trent Ashby for Texas Senate District 3.

“Rep. Trent Ashby has consistently defended the values and priorities of ranchers, landowners, and rural communities during his time in the Texas House,” said Cattle Raisers PAC Co-chair and TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Ashby not only supports the issues important to our members, but he has also represented his district with integrity and hard work. We are proud to endorse him for Texas Senate District 3.”

Ashby currently represents Texas House District 9. His decision to run for Texas Senate follows the retirement of Sen. Robert Nichols, who has represented District 3 since 2007.

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thanks Sen. Nichols for his years of selfless service and is grateful for the work of Sen. Nichols on the issues important to cattle raisers,” said Polk.

During his time in the Texas House, Ashby has led legislative efforts on important issues such as private property rights, preserving working agricultural land and the right to farm. He has also worked with his colleagues on countless other efforts to preserve the state’s status as the nation’s leader in agriculture.

Ashby currently serves as chair of the House Subcommittee on Academic & Career-Oriented Education, and he is a member of the House Committees on Natural Resources and Public Education.

