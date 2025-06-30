Crime watch: Heifers missing in Cherokee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrell Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports 40 head of Beefmaster and Brangus cross replacement heifers missing off County Road 2907 in Alto. The Beefmaster heifers are branded with a “W” on their right hip. All the heifers have a yellow ear tag in their left ear and a round notch in their right ear. The heifers were last seen June 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.