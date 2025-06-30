Crime watch: Saddlebred mare missing in Cooke County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a sorrel Saddlebred mare missing from a pasture off County Road 2133 in Valley View. The mare has two white socks on her hind legs. She is suspected to have been stolen during the night of June 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.