Warnings issued for blue-green algae

As temperatures begin to increase, health officials in several states are warning livestock and pet owners to be aware of dangerous blue-green algae blooms. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can produce toxins that are harmful to livestock, pets, wildlife and people. Recent reports of blue-green algae have come from Colorado, Kansas and even as far north as North Dakota. The North Dakota State University Extension service says a stock pond that tested positive for cyanobacteria was linked to the death of nine head of cattle in Central North Dakota. In Texas, Gordon Lake near Iowa Park, Tex., reported blue-green algae earlier in June. Read more at Drovers

