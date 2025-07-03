Website launched to support producers, landowners and wildlife managers navigate New World screwworm

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association assisted in the launch of a new website to serve as a centralized hub for producers, landowners and wildlife managers navigating the threat of the New World screwworm (NWS). Developed on behalf of the Texas Screwworm Coalition, the site includes accurate and relevant information to help Texans protect their herds and operations. While still in its first phase, the website will continue to grow as additional resources and materials become available, ensuring a go-to platform for NWS information.

The Texas Screwworm Coalition is a joint initiative organized in May 2025 comprised of livestock, wildlife, and landowner groups inclusive of: Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, Livestock Marketing Association of Texas, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Beef Council, Texas Pork Producers Association, Texas Poultry Federation, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, and Texas Wildlife Association. The coalition will ensure consistent and accurate information is shared with Texas landowners and the agricultural and wildlife industries, including tools and resources that equip Texans with educational information needed amid the threat of the NWS.