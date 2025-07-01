Crime watch: Two cows missing in Concho County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports two black cows missing from a pasture off FM 2402 in Concho County. The cows have a “Booger F” branded on their left hip. They were last seen January 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.