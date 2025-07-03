Texas cattle raisers applaud passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill

AUSTIN, Texas (July 3, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released a statement on the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill that was sent to President Donald Trump’s desk today:

“The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers a permanent solution to the estate tax burden that has long threatened family ranching, often forcing heirs to sell off land to cover the cost. Through critical investments, this legislation helps the U.S. prepare for foreign animal diseases. We’re grateful to lawmakers who understand the importance of safeguarding both the legacy and health of the cattle industry.”

