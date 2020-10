USDA video on new coronavirus assistance program

USDA is implementing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19. Learn more at farmers.gov/cfap, call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance, or contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency.

Click here to watch the video on YouTube or see below.