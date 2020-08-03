USDA seeks help to collect unsolicited seed packages

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is collecting as many seed packages as possible to determine whether they present a threat to U.S. agriculture or the environment. APHIS asks anyone who received or receives an unsolicited package of seeds to click or tap here to go to the APHIS webpage to review the question and answer document (or scroll to below) to support these important collection efforts.

The seeds we have already identified are not uniform or of any particular type. They include a mixture of ornamental, fruit and vegetable, herb, and weed seeds. It is important that we collect as many seeds as possible to determine whether they could introduce damaging pests and diseases that could be harmful to American agriculture.

USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds. Visit the APHIS’ website to learn more about USDA’s efforts to stop agricultural smuggling and promote trade compliance.

The USDA says anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should follow these steps:

1. Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label.

2. Do not open the seed packets.

3. Do not plant any of the seed.

4. If the packets are already open, place all materials (seeds and packaging) into a zip lock bag and seal it.

5. Place everything (seeds and any packaging, including the mailing label) in a mailing envelope. Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a State or Federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information.

6. Contact your State plant regulatory official or APHIS State plant health director for instructions or where to send the package, to arrange a no-contact pick up, or to determine a convenient drop-off location.

Texas State Plant Health Director

Stuart Kuehn

USDA, APHIS, PPQ

903 San Jacinto Blvd., Suite 270

Austin, TX 78701-2450

Phone: (512) 916-5241

Fax: (512) 916-5243

Email: Stuart.W.Kuehn@usda.gov Oklahoma State Plant Health Director

Blaine Powell

USDA, APHIS, PPQ

301 N. W. 6th Street, Suite 101

Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2809

Phone: (405) 609-8840

Fax: (405) 609-8841

Email: Blaine.Powell@usda.gov

Read the full FAQ below or click here.