US Drought Monitor and Summary, Dec. 4, 2020

Western parts of Texas remained dry this week, while half an inch or more of rain fell across the rest of the region. Two inches or more fell across parts of South Texas to Mississippi. Abnormal dryness to exceptional drought contracted in South Texas. But moderate to extreme drought expanded in other parts of Texas which were drier than normal for the week, and exceptional drought grew in West Texas. According to USDA reports, topsoil moisture was short or very short across 61% of Texas, 43% of Oklahoma, and 34% of the winter wheat was in poor to very poor condition across Texas. 

Read the full report at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.

