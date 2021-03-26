TSCRA Talk Episode 15: Capitol chatter with Kaleb McLaurin

More than 7,000 bills have been filed for the 86th legislative session in Texas this year. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director of Government Relations Kaleb McLaurin joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss top priorities for TSCRA as well as how COVID-19 has shifted many aspects of the session. The conversation covers eminent domain, rural broadband, animal import/export facilities, truth in labeling, farm animal liability act as well as other legislation.

Additionally, McLaurin shares about how producers can stay up-to-date and the importance of engaging with their local representative.

This episode of TSCRA Talk is sponsored by LANDVisor from Corteva Agriscience.