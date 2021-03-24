TSCRA takes new electronic brand and inspection software for a spin

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is bringing market inspection into the digital age! For more than 100 years, TSCRA market inspectors have kept track of cattle moving through Texas sale barns using pen and paper. But as the world becomes increasingly digital, so do our methods of recordkeeping.

The law enforcement and brand and inspection department has been in the process of developing a secure electronic-based system of recording all this information and is now putting it through its paces. The new system uses electronic tablets for the inspectors to record a wealth of information on the cows at the sale barn, including identifying marks like brands, and takes advantage of modern technologies like apps and wireless communication to transmit records to a secure online database. This will greatly improve investigation time for the special rangers and has decreased the need for the physical handling of paperwork and storage.

Some of these inspectors, special rangers and staff gathered at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office this week for a training session on the new software. In attendance were Market Inspectors Alan Pruitt, Brandy Baughman, Gage Baughman, Lana Caldwell, Robin Gibbs, Chesley McGlamery and Dave Williams; TSCRA Special Rangers Jimmy Dickson, Troy McKinney, Bo Fox and Larry Hand; and headquarters staff Scott Williamson, Kaycee Anderson and Michelle Carlile.