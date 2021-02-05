TSCRA market inspector celebrates 5 years of service

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox awarded a service plaque to TSCRA Market Inspector Brandy Baughman this week for her five years of service with the association.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Market Inspector Brandy Baughman celebrates her five-year anniversary this week. As inspector at the Emory Livestock Auction in District 12, Baughman aids the TSCRA special rangers by collecting brands and other identifying marks on all cattle sold at the market. Market inspectors report their findings to TSCRA’s Fort Worth headquarters, where the information is entered into the nation’s largest brand recording and retrieval system. This database is the first source checked when a special ranger receives a theft call. Baughman also fills in for other inspectors in and out of her district.

