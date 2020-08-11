Thinning a forest canopy can pay off big for landowners

Landowners with forested acres can reap some of the most significant benefits from property improvement, creating something of a woodlands wonderland that can promote economic opportunities or just feed the urge to get back to nature, according to Oklahoma State University experts. By thinning the forest canopy, more sunlight is allowed to penetrate down to ground level, thereby diversifying the number and types of flowers, shrubs and grasses that grow there. This provides better habitats for wildlife and livestock alike. Read more and watch the video at news.okstate.edu…

