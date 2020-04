The Porsche of beef

If USDA Choice were a basic Volkswagen, U.S. cattlemen should be producing the Audis and Porsches made by the same company, according to Robbi Pritchard. He says superior products require superior attention to detail, including shifting demand signals. Consumers have proven they’re willing to pay the “Porsche price,” but if the eating experience doesn’t match, then that brand of beef will get scratched off the buy-again list. Read more at The Fence Post…