The concept of “slack” in quail habitat management

Habitat is a term commonly used in wildlife management which refers to four essential components: food, water, shelter, and space. While this is a simple definition, it can be surprisingly difficult to describe quality bobwhite quail habitat, especially since there’s no exact formula for it. The look and feel of bobwhite country in Texas will be quite different than in Georgia, for example. No matter where you go, though, the ideal habitat for bobwhites includes well-interspersed stands of woody plants to provide refuge from predators, native pasture grasses and forbs for nesting cover and food, and bare ground that is free of plant litter and vegetation. To effectively manage for quail in Texas, landowners and managers need to know the habitat requirements for their target species. So where do “slack” variables fit into that equation? Read more from the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute

