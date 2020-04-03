Texas weekly hay report, April 3, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | April 3, 2020

Compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions, except the South were trades were firm. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, good rains last fall filled soil moisture profiles for much of the state and set up a good yield potential for Texas farmers. However, in the South precipitation has still been very scarce. According to the US Drought Monitor, hot and dry weather in the Southern and Gulf Coast Regions expanded areas of Moderate, Severe, and Extreme Drought across the regions last week. Hay demand in South Texas remains very good with prices staying firm as hay supplies continue to shorten. North, Central, and East Texas have received ample amounts of rain which has limited fieldwork in the regions.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium: 210.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-11.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-200.00. Calf 200.00-210.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 120.00-130.00; Fair: 100.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

Small Bales: Coastal: Delivered: Good: 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Small Bales: Beardless Wheat: Premium: 10.00-11.00 per bale.

CRP: Delivered: 80.00-125.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 140.00-180.00, 80.00-95.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-130.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.