Texas weekly hay report, 3-20-20

Source: USDA Market News | March 20, 2020

Hay trades are steady in all regions. Recent drops in the cattle, grain, and global markets have had limited impacts on the hay market. Wheat pasture in the Panhandle is benefiting from the rains over the last two weeks, but it may be too little too late for producers wanting to hay the crop. Stands seem to be short and now with significant drops in the cattle market many producers are opting to leave cattle on the pastures past the March 15 cutoff date. North, Central and East Texas are once again receiving large amounts of moisture limiting fieldwork. Hay demand in South Texas remains very good with prices staying firm as the regions continues to deal with drought-like conditions and shortening hay supplies.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium: 210.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-200.00.

Calf 200.00-210.00. Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 120.00-130.00; Fair: 100.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

CRP: Delivered: 80.00-125.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00- 270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00- 10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00- 330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 140.00- 180.00, 80.00-95.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-130.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.