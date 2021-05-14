Texas weekly cattle auction summary for May 14, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $4 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on good demand. Soaking rain with cooler temperatures, helped local pastures that have suffered from drought conditions. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (30 Stock Cows, 13% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 54% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 69%.

