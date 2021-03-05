Texas weekly cattle auction summary for March 5, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded unevenly steady, with increases at the beginning of the week and sales at the end of the week seeing the decreases. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. Spring-like temperatures were in the area, but moisture continues to be much needed with winds drying out the soil. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 44% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (36% Stock Cows, 5% Bred Cows, 22% Bred Heifers, 37% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder
cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.

Click here to read the full report from USDA Poultry & Grain Market News.

AMS_1955-9

