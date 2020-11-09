Texas livestock producers in 163 counties may be eligible for 2020 USDA drought disaster assistance

Source: USDA FSA Texas | Nov. 9, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds Texas ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2020 grazing losses due to drought. The deadline to submit an application for 2020 LFP assistance is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

For the 2020 LFP program year, 163 counties in Texas have met drought ratings that trigger eligibility for livestock disaster assistance. For losses due to drought, qualifying drought ratings are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. To determine if a county is eligible for LFP assistance, view the complete list of current, eligible counties in the online Texas LFP County List.

LFP provides payments to livestock owners and contract growers who also produce forage crops for grazing and suffered losses due to a qualifying drought during the normal grazing period for the county.

Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer, or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.

To expedite the LFP application process, producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting 2020 losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases, contract grower agreements, and more.

For more information, contact your nearest county FSA office. To find a local office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Program information can also be obtained online at farmers.gov/recover.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in office, by phone, and using online tools.

More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.