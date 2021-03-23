Texas crop progress and condition for March 15-21, 2021

Source: USDA NASS | Feb. 22, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.5 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the

Northern High Plains and East Texas received up to two inches. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains were reported in various stages and conditions across the state. Small grains in

the High Plains, South Texas, and Edwards Plateau were reported as needing more moisture. Winter wheat

improved as a result of precipitation received earlier in March in the Southern Low Plains. Meanwhile, winter wheat continued to recover after the winter storm in February in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands.

Row Crops: Producers began planting corn and preparing fields to plant sorghum in the Southern High Plains. Field preparation for planting corn and cotton is underway in the Northern Low Plains. Fieldwork had begun in preparation for planting sorghum in the Southern Low Plains. Corn planting continued in the Cross Timbers. Meanwhile, corn planting has progressed and is close to complete in the Blacklands and South Central Texas. Corn and sorghum planting continued in Edwards Plateau and South Texas. Cotton and corn planting neared completion in the Coastal Bend. Rice planting continued in the Upper Coast. Cotton planting was halted due to a lack of moisture in certain areas of the Upper Coast and South Texas. Cotton, corn, and sorghum planting continued in the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Farmers began preparing fields to plant watermelons in the Southern High Plains. Some fruit trees, including peaches, began blooming in the Cross Timbers. Vegetable crops were doing well in South East Texas. Sugarcane harvest progressed as vegetable, watermelon, and other summer fruits were being irrigated.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Spring calving season was wrapping up in the Cross Timbers. Spring born calves were doing well in areas of the Blacklands and North East Texas. Feral hogs in hay meadows and pastures continued to be a problem in North East Texas

Meanwhile, the fly population continued to increase in East Texas. Hay reserves were low in the Edwards

Plateau. Runoff rainwater was still needed in the Edwards Plateau and South Texas to fill tanks for livestock. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to fair, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

