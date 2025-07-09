Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Coleman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from Voss Ranch. The bull has “2000” branded on his left hip and was last seen June 23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.