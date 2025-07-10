TSCRA commends USDA’s continued border closure to combat spread of New World screwworm

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 9, 2025)— Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a pause on the phased reopening of ports along the U.S.-Mexico border:

“We continue to strongly support Secretary Rollins’ decision to protect the U.S. cattle herd and ensure Mexico is doing its part to prevent the spread of New World screwworm. TSCRA recognizes that pausing the plan to reopen the border to live cattle imports is warranted.

“With the pest now confirmed just 370 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, it is more important than ever to ensure Mexico is held accountable for implementing measures to control New World screwworm. Mexico’s lack of enforcement of protocols leaves us all vulnerable and Secretary Rollins’ firm stance and commitment to accountability are exactly what is needed at time like this.

“While the risk of northward spread is real, we’re grateful for the proactive steps taken by this administration to ensure we are prepared to respond, including the development of a domestic sterile fly dispersal facility. This moment also underscores the urgency of establishing a fully operational sterile fly production facility to support long-term control of the New World screwworm.”

###