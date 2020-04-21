Texas and Oklahoma Crop Progress and Condition, 4-21-20

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of three inches of precipitation. Isolated areas of Northeast Texas received up to five inches. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to improve in many areas across the state. Producers in the High and Low Plains and the Cross Timbers assessed possible damage to winter wheat fields caused by freezing temperatures experienced last week. Winter wheat fields continued to be grazed throughout much of the state while in some areas of the Northern and Southern High Plains, and the Cross Timbers, wheat was being cut for silage. Irrigated winter wheat in South Texas continued to improve.

Row Crops: Cotton and corn producers in the High Plains prepared fields for planting. Cool weather slowed development of rice in areas of the Upper Coast. Corn and sorghum continued to progress in areas of the Edwards Plateau, the Coastal Bend, and South Central Texas. Irrigation was ongoing on row crops in areas of the Lower Valley. In some areas the Trans-Pecos, pima and upland cotton planting continued.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees were improving throughout the state. Onion harvest continued in South Texas while sesame planting was underway. Cabbage and onions continued to develop in the Edwards Plateau.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state but slowed in many areas. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Lambing and kidding were ongoing in areas of the Edwards Plateau. Feral swine property damage continued to be an issue in areas of North East Texas.

Temperatures remained on the cool side in Oklahoma last week with eight of the climate districts reporting lows below 30 degrees on April 15. Rainfall totals averaged 0.11 of an inch across the state last week, with the Southeast district recording the highest totals at 0.24 of an inch. According to the April 14 U.S. Drought Monitor Report, drought conditions were rated 5% abnormally dry to severe drought, unchanged from the previous week. Additionally, 3% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, also unchanged from the previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 40s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat jointing reached 92%, up 15 points from the previous year and up five points from normal. Winter wheat headed reached 28%, up 18 points from the previous year but down two points from normal. Canola blooming reached 55%, down 23 points from the previous year and down 22 points from normal. Rye jointing reached 85%, up two points from the previous year but down two points from normal. Rye headed reached 19%, up eight points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Oats jointing reached 42%, up two points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.

Row Crops: Corn planted reached 10%, down 16 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 3%.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 88% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 90% good to fair.

