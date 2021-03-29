Texas A&M Press book of the month: The Art of H.D. Bugbee

This month’s selection is Making a Hand: The Art of H. D. Bugbee by Michael R. Grauer.

This book was recently honored with a Western Heritage Award for best Art/Photography book.

Harold Dow Bugbee was an artist and illustrator steeped in the masters of the genre, Frederic Remington and Charles Russell. Making a Hand gathers his colorful, authentic images that capture the spirit of the American West of the early to mid-1900s, especially in and near his beloved Texas Panhandle. Click here to see this selection.

Get 40% off this title with code TSCRA40.

TSCRA member discount on TAMU Press publications

Members of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association can take 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from the Texas A&M University Press. Click here to see the full collection. Please use code TSCRA30 when checking out. Questions? Email us at membership@tscra.org.