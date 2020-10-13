Texas A&M Press book of the month: Letters to Alice: Birth of the Kleberg-King Ranch Dynasty

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members get 30% off titles in ranching, western history, and western art and photography from Texas A&M University Press. However, one item a month gets an additional 10% discount! Use code TSCRA40 for the monthly title or TSCRA30 for all other eligible titles.  

October’s TSCRA Book of the Month is Letters to Alice: Birth of the Kleberg-King Ranch Dynasty. Published for the first time in this book, the love letters written by Robert Justus Kleberg to Alice Gertrudis King provide a glimpse of the lives of two of the most influential people in Texas history.  

Click here to see more info on this title or click here to visit the Texas A&M University Press website to see the full selection.

