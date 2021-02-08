Taking care of cattle in cold weather

What could be the coldest weather of the season so far will make its way through Oklahoma into Texas this week, dropping temps into dangerous territory. Low wind chills and prolonged cold increases the need for cattle to have access to shelter, food and water. Get information below on protecting livestock from winter storms and preventing cattle cold stress.

A fact sheet: Winter storms and your livestock
Click here to read what a K-State beef cattle expert says about preventing livestock cold stress from FeedStuffs

General winter storm resources from Texas A&M AgriLife Emergency Disaster Education Network (EDEN)

