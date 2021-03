Spring brings storage and feedout losses

Having a quality storage system is just as important as having quality forage. Without proper storage, you may experience up to 60% waste in hay before it ever makes it to the cattle. In the case of large round bales, storage on the ground with no covering will have almost four times as much loss as bales that are placed on a well-drained base and covered. Read the full article at Hay & Forage Grower…