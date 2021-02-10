Providing extra energy in bad weather 

Winter is here! Some grazers may still be utilizing stockpiled forages but many may have transitioned to feeding hay, baleage, or silage. Hopefully you know the quality of your forage and the needs of the livestock that will be consuming it. Maybe you have even planned for supplemental energy sources when needed. This is all great until mother nature throws a monkey wrench into things. Rain, snow, wind, and mud can destroy the best laid plans. Read more at The Ohio Beef Letter

