Peel: There is light at the end of the profitability tunnel for cattle producers

Cattle producers concerned about profitability after the COVID-19 crisis has changed the world can take heart in some encouraging words from OSU Extension Livestock Economist Dr. Derrell Peel. On Tuesday’s Beef Buzz podcast, Dr. Peel talks with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays about what lies ahead for the rest of this year. Read more at listen to the program at Oklahoma Farm Report…