Most Texas auction markets remain open, some limiting crowds

While many businesses have been forced to close due to increased regulations and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, most Texas auction markets remain open, according to Jesse Carver, executive director of the Livestock Marketing Association of Texas.

Carver says some markets are taking measures to limit the crowd to 50. A few have closed voluntarily, so cattlemen are advised to call before they go. Carver says many Texas markets are communicating these temporary policy changes via social media.

Chelsea Good, vice president of government and industry affairs and legal for Livestock Marketing Association, says many auctions are increasing their use of online and phone bidding. She says the association is encouraging its members to communicate with city and county health officials to determine what recommendations are in place at this time. Markets are also asked to implement plans to comply with the potential changes to the number of people allowed at the facility and impacts on restaurant operations, and clearly communicate their plans and policies to their customers.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure our auction markets can remain open so commerce and the cattle markets can begin to correct,” he says.

Stay tuned to tscra.org/coronavirus-resources for updates on this ever-evolving situation.